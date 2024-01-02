Eddie Murphy is a world-famous superstar as both a stand-up comic and comedic actor. Here's your chance to see inside his mansion.

From his performances in the big screens, Eddie Murphy has certainly made millions of people around the world laugh as a comedy actor after starting his career as a stand-up comedian. He has starred in several hit movies such as The Nutty Professor, the Shrek movies, and Beverly Hills Cop. He is also an Oscar Award-nominated actor.

Given Murphy's worldwide success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Eddie Murphy's $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 2000s was a big set of years for Murphy as he appeared in some of his most successful movies, including Daddy Day Care, I Spy, and the Shrek installments. Around the same time, the Shrek voice actor also took out $10 million to buy a massive mansion in Beverly Hills.

It's worth noting that Murphy acquired it from no other than big-time singer Cher. After acquiring the property, Murphy shelled out another $20 million to build the mansion that he lives in to this day.

Here are some photos of Eddie Murphy's $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: James Colin Campbell Real Estate

Murphy's mansion sits atop 14 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 32,000 square feet of living space. It includes 11 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

Fit for an A-lister like Murphy, the mansion provides plenty of amenities to enjoy, some of which includes a movie theater, a spacious living room, several lounge areas, a home office, a formal dining area, a wet bar, and a master bed suite with a spa-style bath.

While the interior of the mansion has been impressive, the same can be said about the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains a covered patio with a dining area and a fireplace. There's also a resort-style swimming pool with a fountain and a spa, a tennis court and several sitting areas.

Murphy is a highly talented actor with several major moments on the big screens. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award nominee can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Murphy has a net worth of around $200 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Eddie Murphy's $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills.