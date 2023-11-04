Frank Reich's home in Indianapolis was sold recently for $1.87 million. Here's your chance see where the former NFL QB lived.

Frank Reich carved out a lengthy career as an NFL player. Afterwards, he has become the man of the sidelines for the Carolina Panthers. Reich is a two-time Super Bowl champion, one as an offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and another as an interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Given Reich's decorated NFL career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Frank Reich's $1.87 million former home in Indianapolis.

After an uneventful stint with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was fired as head coach of the team following a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. With Reich leaving the Colts, there was no reason for him to stay any longer in Indianapolis.

As a result, he listed the property for as much as $1.9 million. But later on, he settled for a $1.87 million sale, which was still profitable given that Reich acquired the home at $1.25 million back in 2018.

Here are some photos of Frank Reich's $1.87 million former home in Indianapolis.

















Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1957, the home encompasses 7,848 square feet of living space and sits on half an acre of land. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a chef's kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a game room, a fitness gym, and a master bed suite with a fireplace, a pair of walk-in closets and a luxurious bath.

While the interior of the property is already impressive, Reich's former home also boasts a nice outdoor space. The backyard features concrete walkways, a swimming pool, and an outdoor patio.

Reich registered a lengthy NFL career before becoming the current coach of the Carolina Panthers. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Sportskeeda, Reich has a net worth of around $10 million.

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers hired two-time Super Bowl champion Reich. With Reich planning to settle down with the Panthers, it made sense as to why he picked up a home in the area.

As a result, the current Panthers head coach acquired a home in Charlotte, N.C., for him and his wife, Linda Reich. The property purchase made Reich shell out nearly $3.5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Frank Reich's $1.87 million former home in Indianapolis.