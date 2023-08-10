Joaquin Phoenix is certainly not your typical actor after taking up some unorthodox roles. In the past, he has appeared in various films such as Joker, Mary Magdalene, Irrational Man, and many more. Phoenix will also be starring in upcoming films such as Napoleon and Joker: Folie à Deux. He is also an Oscar Award winner.

Given his accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Joaquin Phoenix's $1.39 million house in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2013, Phoenix made waves for his roles in The Immigrant and Her. Around the same time, the Oscar Award-winning celebrity also opted to expand his real estate portfolio by buying another Hollywood Hills home, just next to his main residence. The property purchase made the Joker star shell out $1.39 million.

Here are some photos of Joaquin Phoenix's $1.39 million house in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Huff Post

Unlike his usual Hollywood counterparts, Phoenix chose to live in a humble home. Phoenix's home encompasses 2,511 square feet of living space. lt includes three bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Phoenix's home features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home office, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bathroom and an enormous closet. There is also a nursery room with its own bathroom.

While the home's interior is decent, the same can be said for the property's exterior. Outdoors, Phoenix should have access to a terrace with enough space for an outdoor sitting area. Furthermore, the backyard features a children's playhouse and a landscaped courtyard, which should provide some sufficient green spaces for gardening.

Phoenix is a highly accomplished actor with several unconventional roles on his resume. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Phoenix has a net worth of around $60 million.

While Phoenix purchased the $1.39 million Hollywood Hills property, it's worth noting that his original residence is just located next door to his 2013 property purchase. Phoenix's original residence, which he acquired for $4.8 million back in 2006, encompasses 3,753 square feet of living space. With two adjacent properties combined, Phoenix should have plenty of space to call home.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joaquin Phoenix's $1.39 million house in Hollywood Hills.