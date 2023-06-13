Julia Roberts is a world-renowned actress whose iconic career began in the late 1980s. The Oscar winner has starred in countless hit films such as Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Erin Brockovich, Closer, and Notting Hill, among many others. With Roberts making an indelible name for herself in Hollywood, have you ever wondered how an accomplished actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Julia Roberts’ $8 million former home in Point Dume of Malibu, California.

In 2020, Roberts took a break from taking on movie roles. However, that didn’t stop her from unloading some of her real estate assets. Back in 2016, Roberts starred in Mother’s Day and also acquired a Point Dume home for the price of $7.45 million. Four years later, she sold the same property for $8 million to hedge fund businessman Thomas Laffont, allowing her to earn around $550,000 in profit for the sale of the Point Dume property.

Here are some photos of Julia Roberts’ $8 million former home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Roberts’ old property encompasses 1,770 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The Point Dume home features a minimalist living room and a decent sized kitchen equipped with high-end appliances.

Although the home’s interior seems lavish, the property’s main attraction lies outdoors. The backyard features plenty of green space and manicured landscape areas. Given that Roberts is a fan of gardening, the property’s grounds were a perfect place for her to indulge in that hobby. Furthermore, the backyard also has an outdoor dining area and a handful of outdoor pavilions.

Roberts is one of the most decorated actresses in Hollywood. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Roberts has a net worth of around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from her lucrative acting career, she also earns from various endorsement deals.

Roberts owns another Point Dume property, which serves as her main abode. Further real estate assets include her property in Hawaii and an $8.3 million home in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights, plus a ranch in New Mexico.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Julia Roberts’ $8 million former home in Point Dume of Malibu, California.