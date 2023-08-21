Kanye West is a highly successful rapper. He has released hit songs such as All the Lights, Violent Crimes, Praise God, I Wonder, and many more. West is also a 24-time Grammy Award winner. Aside from being a well-accomplished singer, West is also known for being the ex-husband of reality show star Kim Kardashian as well as the husband of designer Bianca Censori.

With West's achievements in the music scene, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kanye West's $3.7 million house in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2003, West released his debut studio album The College Dropout. Around the same time, West celebrated his rise as a rapper by picking up a Hollywood Hills home. For the property purchase, West shelled out $1.75 million from his pocket for a home in Hollywood Hills. He then sold the house in 2017 for nearly $3 million.

However years later, now a big-time rapper, it seems like the Grammy Award-winning rapper's former house made its way to the market. Having resided there for more than a decade, the home is listed with an asking price of just a hairline below $3.7 million.

Here are some photos of Kanye West's $3.7 million former house in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

West's former home encompasses 4,214 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

The main features of the home include tall ceilings, hardwood floors, a good-sized living room, a home office, a media room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath that contains a bathtub and many more.

While most of the home's main features are indoors, the home also has a terrace with enough space for an outdoor dining area, an outdoor lounge, and much more. As the cherry on top, the terrace also allows the new homeowner to enjoy a breathtaking view of the neighborhood.

With a home like this, it made sense as to why West decided to live in a home like this as a rising rapper. It seemed like a good place for the 24-time Grammy Award winner to unwind from the demands of a world-class musician.

West is an award-winning rapper, which should allow him to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, West has a net worth of around $500 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kanye West's $3.7 million former house in Hollywood Hills.