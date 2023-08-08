Karen Gillan has established herself as one of the best actresses in Hollywood today. She has starred in several hit projects, including the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the Avengers film series, a pair of Jumanji films, the hit television series Doctor Who, and Gillan might be joining the DCU. Gillan is also a MTV Movie Award nominee, Critics Choice Super Awards nominee, and a Teen Choice Awards nominee.

With Gillan's recent success, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Karen Gillan's $1.5 million house in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Hailing from Scotland, Gillan has established herself as a respectable actress in Hollywood. With several projects in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that she eventually picked up a cozy California home for a somewhat modest $1.5 million.

Here are some photos of Karen Gillan's $1.5 million house in Studio City.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Originally completed in the early 1900s, Gillan's home has gone through several changes since then. In fact, with the help of the respected AD100 studio Piece & Ward, Gillan played a big part in designing the home with Scottish inspirations in mind. Given that she's from Scotland, the home should help ease her homesickness.

Gillan's home encompasses 2,400 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Gillan's home features an office, where Gillan spends her time writing. Furthermore, there's also a spacious living room with a fireplace and a mini bar, an indoor lounge area with a piano and chess table that's usually used for welcoming guests, a formal dining room, a minimalist kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances that also has a center island that's used as a breakfast table, a media room, and a sizable primary bedroom with a sitting area, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom.

While most of the home's main features are indoors, there isn't much information about the property's exterior. However, it seems that the backyard is filled with green spaces that include a good number of trees.

With a Scottish-inspired home like this one, it's easy to see why the Guardians of the Galaxy star chose to live here. The Scottish hints and amenities should help Gillan unwind from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

Gillan has pieced together some notable performances in various roles. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Gillan has a net worth of around $4 million. As a result, she can certainly afford to buy a cozy California home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Karen Gillan's $1.5 million house in Studio City.