Andy Samberg has been a successful actor for many years. Here's your chance to see inside his mansion with a view of the Hollywood sign.

Andy Samberg is arguably one of the best comedy actors in Hollywood today. His meteoric rise started with his appearances on Saturday Night Live before turning heads for his performance in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Some of Samberg's other works include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Palm Springs, and he's even done some voice acting in the Cloudy with a chance of Meatballs series and a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner and an American Comedy Awards winner.

Given Samberg's legacy in comedy, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Andy Samberg's $6.25 million mansion in Los Angeles,.

Back in 2014, Samberg was splitting his time and making people laugh behind television screens with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Saturday Night Live. But despite a hectic schedule, Samberg managed to find the time to do some real estate shopping in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A. with his musically talented wife Joanna Newsom. The property purchase made the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shell out $6.25 million.

It's worth noting that the home has housed several celebrities in the past. These include comedy actor Charlie Chaplin and The Great Lie star Mary Astor.

Here are some photos of Andy Samberg's $6.25 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Daily Mail UK

Originally constructed in 1921, restorations have been made to keep the essence of the home alive. The home itself encompasses 6,432 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home contains several features. Inside, one may find an atrium, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a library, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a music room, several sitting areas, and a master bed suite with a large dressing room and a spa-like bath.

In addition to a solid interior, the home also boasts of an impressive outdoor space. The property's backyard contains a sizeable swimming pool, a pond with a waterfall, concrete walkways, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Samberg is a highly successful comedy actor. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award-winner can afford to live in a home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Samberg has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andy Samberg's $6.25 million mansion in Los Angeles.