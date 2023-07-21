It wasn't long ago that Robert Pattinson earned the admiration of teenagers across the globe when he starred in the hit Twilight Saga movies. He took on a much different starring role in 2022, portraying Batman in another mega success, The Batman. With Pattinson's well-established Hollywood career still clearly on the rise, have you ever wondered how a movie star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Robert Pattinson's $5.3 million home in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.

Roughly a year after starring as Bruce Wayne, Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse fancied a Hollywood Hills home. The property was once owned by Marisa Ribisi, who is the former wife of musician Beck. For the purchase, Pattinson shelled out $5.3 million.

Here are some photos of Robert Pattinson's $5.3 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1939, the property has gone through many renovations since then. The Hollywood Hills home sits on 0.32 acres of land. Furthermore, Pattinson's property encompasses 2,725 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home features a laundry station, a family room, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances and cabinets, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a master bedroom that features a sleek bathroom and balcony.

Aside from the home's interior, the property's backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor dining area, an outdoor patio, an outdoor fireplace, and plenty of green space. Given the home's many lavish amenities, it's easy to see why The Batman star opted to pick up the property, which seems perfect for someone who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

Pattinson reached global fame in the early stage of his career. As a result, there's no question that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Pattinson has a net worth of around $100 million. Apart from being a successful actor, Pattinson also earns a lot of money from his modeling career and various endorsement deals.

Aside from his latest $5.3 million Hollywood Hills acquisition, Pattinson also owns a smaller Hollywood Hills property. In the past, he also had a Los Feliz home under his name.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Robert Pattinson's $5.3 million home in Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.