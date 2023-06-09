Rumors regarding The Batman — Part II, the sequel to last year's Robert Pattinson-led and Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, are swirling, and two names have arisen for the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face.

John Rocha of The Hot Mic podcast named Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton as two potential actors to play the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face. It's important to note that while Two-Face is the more iconic version of the character, Rocha's source said that Dent would be introduced as Gotahm's new District Attorney and potentially become the iconic villain by the end of the film. Jeff Sneider — co-host of The Hot Mic — said it may be too early for casting on The Batman — Part II but he expects casting to round out by the end of the year once the film is in pre-production.

Josh Hartnett has been on a Guy Ritchie kick as of late — appearing in Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre — and will also appear in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Joel Edgerton is known for his role as Owen Lars in the Star Wars prequel trilogy (he also returned in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series) but recently had interesting roles in The Green Knight and Paul Schrader's Master Gardner.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Batman was the latest iteration of the iconic DC hero that came from Matt Reeves — who recently directed two-thirds of the Planet of the Apes trilogy and Cloverfield in 2008. It starred Robert Pattinson as the titular character and the film grossed $770.9 million worldwide at the box office last year for Warner Bros. and even got a spinoff greenlit revolving around The Penguin (played by Colin Farrell).

The Batman — Part II is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.