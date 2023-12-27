Sydney Sweeney recently purchased a home in Los Angeles. Here's your chance to see how a rising Hollywood star lives.

Sydney Sweeney has been one of the rising actresses as of late in the Hollywood scene. She has bolstered her acting career with notable appearances in The White Lotus, Euphoria, and Sharp Objects. Sweeney also recently earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Given Sweeney's increasing popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Sydney Sweeney's $3 million home in Los Angeles.

After breaking out as an actress, thanks to her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney celebrated her milestones by purchasing a home in Westwood, a neighborhood of LA. the property purchase made the Euphoria star shell out $3 million. Coincidentally, it was the first time the home hit the real estate market in five decades.

Here are some photos of Sydney Sweeney's $3 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally constructed in 1933, Sweeney's new home encompasses 3,200 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Fit for a rising star like Sweeney, the home contains plenty of eye-catching features that make you want to live here. These features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a good-sized family room, a modern kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, a formal dining room, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

While the home's interior is already solid, the same can be said about the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains a covered patio. The patio features an outdoor kitchen, several sitting areas, and a dining area.

Furthermore, the backyard is also filled with green spaces, making it ideal for some gardening activities. With an impressive backyard, Sweeney should have no problems enjoying some much-needed fresh air.

Sweeney is one of the rising actresses, as of late. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress could afford to buy her first home. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Sweeney has a net worth of around $10 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sydney Sweeney's $3 million home in Los Angeles.