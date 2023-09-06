Travis Kelce has played an instrumental role as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end by helping them win two Super Bowl championships. He is also a seven-time All-Pro player and made eight Pro Bowl appearances.

Given Kelce's positive impact for the Chiefs, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Travis Kelce's $995K home in Kansas City, Mo.

In 2019, Kelce was a busy man. He did some real estate shopping by picking up a home in Kansas. Afterwards, he helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title at LIV. With the intention of settling down in Kansas, it isn't a surprise that Kelce found a home in the city. In fact, he shelled out $995,000 to acquire the property.

Here are some photos of Travis Kelce's $995K home in Kansas City.

Photos courtesy of: Velvet Ropes

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Originally completed in 1994, Kelce's home has gone through several renovations since then. The home encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. it includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining area, a game room, a wine storage and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Furthermore, the property also holds plenty of outdoor space. The backyard features a dining area, a sitting area, a good-sized swimming pool and a spacious space for entertainment. Given the home's amenities, Kelce should have no problems resting after a hard practice session or a tough NFL game. In fact, it's safe to say that the home is fit for a NFL champion like Kelce.

Kelce is a popular tight end who has played a key role for the championship-winning Chiefs. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Super Bowl champion can afford to live in a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Kelce has a net worth of around $30 million.

However, Kelce recently made headlines after suffering a hyperextended knee during the Chiefs' buildup before the 2023 season, as they hope to defend their Super Bowl title.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Travis Kelce's $995K home in Kansas City.