After Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at Tuesday's practice, his availability for the Kansas City Chiefs' opener on Thursday against the Detroit Lions is “in doubt.” However, there's some good news for Kansas City fans. First, the Chiefs believe Kelce's ACL is intact and that this is not a long-term injury, per Adam Schefter. They are monitoring Kelce's “inflammation” for now and will test the knee again on Wednesday. Second, Kelce is officially listed as “limited,” according to Ian Rapoport.

A 33-year-old tight end suffering a knee injury is usually very concerning. So, the fact that the Chiefs haven't ruled Kelce out for a game taking place two days from now means it must be pretty minor. Kelce has also been one of the most dependable players in the NFL throughout his career. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2013.

Kelce's knee injury comes at an unfortunate time, particularly with the Chiefs playing in the Week 1 Thursday night game. The team would be more comfortable letting him rest until Sunday when most other teams open the season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Kelce is by far the Chiefs' best receiving option, and Kansas City could struggle in the passing game without him. They will already be without star DL Chris Jones, who is holding out amid a contract dispute. The Lions have built a nice team and project to be pretty competitive in 2023.

Though Kansas City is favored to win Thursday's matchup, the Lions could pull off an upset without having to deal with Kelce's impact.

However, it looks like Kelce will be available to play in some capacity in Week 1.