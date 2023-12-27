Atletico Madrid's star forward, Antoine Griezmann, has once again expressed his strong desire to make a move to MLS and Inter Miami

Atletico Madrid‘s star forward, Antoine Griezmann, has once again expressed his strong desire to make a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) before concluding his football career, reported by GOAL. Griezmann, who previously spoke about his attraction to Inter Miami, reiterated his intention to join an American club, emphasizing that his stint at Barcelona significantly influenced his perspective on the matter. The French forward prefers the United States over destinations like Saudi Arabia, where several European talents have migrated in recent times.

In an interview, Griezmann highlighted his interest in following in the footsteps of his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, who made a high-profile move to Inter Miami. Griezmann revealed, “Beyond Europe, what I would like later is the MLS, I have always recognised that.” However, he clarified that Atletico Madrid is likely to be his last European club, expressing a strong attachment to the team where he feels happiest.

Reflecting on his challenging stint at Barcelona, Griezmann admitted that leaving the club made him appreciate the positive aspects he enjoyed during his time with Atletico Madrid. He spoke about waking up every morning and cherishing the experience of training, wearing the Atletico badge, and being surrounded by supportive teammates and coaches. Griezmann's renewed enthusiasm for Atletico Madrid is evident, and he expressed a desire to make the club his last European footballing destination.

Having played for Atletico Madrid from 2014 to 2019, Antoine Griezmann's journey included a two-year stint at Barcelona before returning to Atletico Madrid in 2021. With 365 appearances for Atletico, he has contributed significantly with 173 goals and 78 assists. His current contract extends until 2026, and Griezmann is committed to honoring that agreement. However, as the end of his contract approaches, the prospect of a move to MLS may become a viable option for the talented forward.