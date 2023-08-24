Is there a happier person in the world than David Beckham at the moment? The Inter Miami chief almost felt like the “end of the world' when his team was sitting at the rock bottom of the MLS table. Fast forward a month, the club has signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Inter Miami have won the Leagues Cup final and now have qualified for the U.S Open Cup final.

The signings of Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets are too good to be true for some fans. Some people are suggesting that Inter Miami's matches are already “fixed.” They feel that it is not possible for a team with an individual to have won so many consecutive penalty shootouts. It shouldn't be ignored that Messi's Argentina also won penalty shootouts against Netherlands and France at the 2022 World Cup.

Inter Miami's chief David Beckham has rubbished those “fix” claims, saying, “Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi [Sergio Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?’”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s the biggest compliment that anyone can give these players because it is like a movie. You watch these players play, and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful, and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful.”

Even if David Beckham was a scriptwriter rather than the Inter Miami chief, he wouldn't have come up with a better script than this. Since getting Messi on board, all the eyes have been on his franchise, and MLS' viewership has sky-rocketed.