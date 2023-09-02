LAFC forward Carlos Vela has weighed in on the impact of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Major League Soccer (MLS) as he prepares to face Messi's Inter Miami, reported by goal.com.

Vela compared the two footballing legends, highlighting the differences in their MLS experiences. While Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an impressive goal-scoring record during his stint with LA Galaxy, netting 52 goals in 56 games, he did not secure any titles with the team. In contrast, Messi has already tasted success at Miami by winning the Leagues Cup in a relatively short period since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Zlatan did dominate, but he didn't win anything. Messi has won in less time. They are not things that can be compared because they are different players in different situations,” Vela stated in an interview with AS.

Despite Messi's goalless outing in his last match against Nashville, Vela expects the Argentine superstar to be a formidable opponent when LAFC faces Inter Miami at the BMO Stadium. He emphasized that being the best player in the world transcends leagues and locations, and Messi's quality will shine through wherever he plays.

Vela, who has faced Messi numerous times in his career while playing in La Liga and representing Mexico against Argentina, expressed that facing Messi doesn't provide any extra motivation for him. Instead, his primary motivation is to stay healthy, contribute to his team's success, and showcase his footballing abilities to bring joy to fans.

Vela's focus remains on performing well, regardless of the opponent, and helping his team win. After the clash against Messi's Miami, Messi will depart for international duty with the Argentine national team, where he'll participate in World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Bolivia.

As Lionel Messi continues to adapt to life in MLS, fans can expect his talent and impact on the league to remain a captivating storyline throughout the season.