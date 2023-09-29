Inter Miami fans looking forward to witnessing global football icons Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in action next season might need to dig deeper into their pockets, reported by GOAL. The MLS club has revealed significant price hikes for the 2024 season, making it pricier for supporters to attend matches.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Season ticket holders in Florida were recently informed about the price adjustments, with renewal forms reflecting the new costs. The cheapest season card, which was priced at $485 in 2023, has now surged to $884, marking an 82% increase. Even the most affordable ticket, situated at the south end of DRV PNK Stadium (distinct from the supporters’ section behind the north goal), has risen to $867, reflecting a 46% hike.

Prices across all categories are climbing steeply. Access to club seating, for example, will now cost supporters $7,650, a substantial 112% increase from the $3,609 charged in 2023. For a more luxurious experience, the ‘Loge' box seats, which include complimentary food and drinks, start at $42,840. This premium package also offers VIP parking passes and exclusive entrances.

While Inter Miami's season ticket packages do include perks like access to open training sessions, watch parties, and discounts at concession stands and the official club store, fans are likely to feel the financial strain. It's important to note that Lionel Messi is currently under contract with the club until 2025, with an option for a 12-month extension. Additionally, Inter Miami plans to move to a newly constructed stadium before the 2025 MLS season kicks off. As fans brace for these financial adjustments, the allure of watching international football stars like Messi might mitigate the impact, keeping the stands vibrant with enthusiastic supporters.