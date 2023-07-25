Lionel Messi has changed the landscape of the MLS by joining Inter Miami, even though David Beckham's club is currently one of the worst sides in the league. Regardless, Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal recently used Messi's move as a perfect recruiting pitch to players all across the country, claiming it should be a no-brainer to come play for the Hurricanes in South Beach.

“If Mr. Messi takes a chance to go to Miami to continue to grow his brand, why wouldn't any player in the country not want to come to Miami.”

I mean, he's got a point. It's a beautiful place to live and play any sport, whether it's soccer or football. And after all, Messi chose Inter Miami over a $1.5 billion offer from Saudi outfit Al Hilal and even a reunion with boyhood club Barcelona.

When it comes to recruiting, Cristobal and his staff did well this offseason after going 5-7 in 2022. The Canes had the seventh-best recruiting class in the country and also sit within the top 20 for 2024. He's cooking something special.

Although it's been a while since Miami football was a legitimate contender in the CFB world, Mario Cristobal is clearly doing everything he can to make them a powerhouse in the ACC. The Hurricanes will be looking to make their first bowl game since 2020 when they begin the campaign against Miami (OH). Hopefully, better days are ahead for the program and who knows, perhaps the draw of Messi now playing down the road can help lure in more talent in the coming years.