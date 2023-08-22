After winning the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has no plans of slowing down. Even with the club's congested schedule, the Argentine superstar is determined to play whenever he can.

That is why when the Herons return to action on Wednesday for the US Open Cup semifinal against Cincinnati, Messi will also be on the starting lineup once again. Of course Inter Miami plan to rest Messi at some point in the remainder of the season, but it doesn't look like it will be coming any time soon.

“Maybe at some point he'll want to rest. It's a lot to play every three or four days. It's clear that Wednesday won't be that day. You guys know who he is and how much he likes to play and participate. Until he tells me something, he’ll stay on the field,” manager Tata Martino told reporters on Monday, per ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Inter Miami just won the Leagues Cup on Saturday, so that means they only have three days of rest before getting back to action. That's certainly not ideal for Messi, who is already 36 years old. However, clearly, the short turnaround doesn't bother him.

It remains to be seen what Lionel Messi will do when the MLS season resumes, though. After their showdown with Cincinnati, they have three MLS games scheduled in a span of nine days, starting off with the New York Red Bulls on August 26, Nashville on August 30 and LAFC on September 3.

While Messi will likely try to play in all those games as well, it won't be a surprise if Inter Miami ask him to sit out one of those contests considering the workload he's taking.