Lionel Messi couldn't be more hyped up after helping Inter Miami beat FC Dallas on Sunday in their Leagues Cup showdown.

It was definitely the toughest game that Inter Miami played so far since Messi's July arrival. At one point, it looked like the Herons were heading to their first defeat in the Messi era when Dallas went up 3-1 just a little over the hour mark. With so little time left and such massive deficit to erase, no one can blame Inter Miami fans if they gave up at that point.

However, the whole team didn't get discouraged. After clawing their way back and cutting the deficit to just one at 4-3, they got their confidence back. And when Inter Miami needed some magic to complete the comeback, Messi happened. The former Barcelona and PSG star stunned their rivals from Texas with a free kick screamer that tied the game and force the showdown to penalties.

Inter Miami didn't waste the opportunity and went on to win 5-3 on penalties. The Herons now move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament as they remain undefeated in the four games they had with Messi.

“We fought until the last moment and at the end we got another win!! One more step… Thanks to all the people in Dallas for the love,” Messi wrote on Instagram along with several photos from the match.

It was an incredible win for Inter Miami, and certainly another victory worth celebrating. While conceding four goals wasn't ideal and was really scary, the important thing is they got the job done.

Sure enough, that morale-boosting win will go a long way as Lionel Messi and co. try to win silverware for the club.