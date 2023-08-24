For the first time in his Inter Miami career, Lionel Messi didn't score a goal during regular time. But that didn't stop Inter Miami from continuing their undefeated run with the superstar leading the charge, as they took down FC Cincinnati to advance to the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

Messi had scored in seven straight games before finally getting held without one against the best team in the MLS. However, he had two assists to Leo Campana, including one in the 90+7′ of stoppage time to force extra time. He also finished the job with a penalty goal to help Inter Miami win 5-4 in PKs.

Messi was elated after the thrilling victory, and posted to Instagram to share his excitement with the fans. “Vamosssssss!!!!! 💪💪” he wrote as a caption for the collage of 10 pictures, mostly of him celebrating with teammates. The post was liked over 3 million times in a matter of hours by his 484 million followers.

On the other side of the bracket, the Houston Dynamo defeated Real Salt Lake in extra time. Inter Miami will take on the victorious Houston side in the U.S. Open Cup Final on September 27. Messi and Miami are going for their second trophy of the year, after already conquering the Leagues Cup last week in an epic penalty shootout.

After exciting finishes in the tournament portion of the season, Messi will finally play his first MLS league action on Saturday night when the squad visits the New York Red Bulls. Inter Miami is a slight underdog at +160, where the Red Bulls are +145 at home, according to BetMGM. They have a lot of ground to make up with 12 MLS games remaining in order to climb out of last place and claim a playoff spot.