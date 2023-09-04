Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, has set his sights on a remarkable treble with Inter Miami in 2023, expressing his desire to clinch the coveted MLS Cup after keeping the dream alive, reported by goal.com. Messi's arrival in the United States has already yielded historic success for his new club, as they secured the Leagues Cup, marking the 44th trophy in his illustrious career within weeks of his debut.

Furthermore, Messi's influence has propelled Inter Miami to the final of the U.S. Open Cup, showcasing his immediate impact on American soccer. While capturing the MLS Cup remains a formidable challenge, with Inter Miami currently eight points adrift of the playoff positions, Messi's history illustrates that he thrives on challenges.

Messi shared his aspirations during an interview with MLS Season Pass, following his impressive performance that included two assists in a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC. He stated, “The group is growing more. I’ve been saying it since the beginning of all of this, we were lucky to get in a tournament and get to a final. Now, we’re going to look to hit the objective of being among the best eight to try and win the league. This is the way. We continue growing and obviously winning provides a lot of confidence.”

Inter Miami's transformation has been remarkable since Messi's arrival, remaining unbeaten in 11 consecutive games across all competitions. This streak is a testament to Messi's immense impact and leadership on and off the field.

Inter Miami's upcoming challenge lies in a showdown with Sporting Kansas City next Saturday evening. With nine more MLS fixtures remaining in the season, the objective is clear: accumulate enough points to secure a coveted spot in the postseason. As Lionel Messi continues to shine brightly, the dream of a treble season in MLS remains very much alive.

