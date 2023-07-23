Lionel Messi showed some more love for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James following their meeting on Friday prior to Inter Miami's League Cup opener against Cruz Azul.

James was among a plethora of celebrities and sports personalities who went to the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida to watch Messi make his MLS debut with Inter Miami. The Lakers forward had a special moment with Messi as well, as the two shared a hug before the game started.

Now, a day after their meeting, Messi looked back at the incredible moment he met James and thanked the Lakers star for coming out to witness him play his first game in the MLS. James also posted on Instagram a beautiful welcome message for the Argentine, which Messi certainly appreciated.

“Thanks a lot brother!!! It was really nice to see you,” Messi wrote on his Instagram Story.

Lionel Messi didn't disappoint LeBron James and everyone in attendance during Friday's game, as he came off as a second-half substitute and scored the game-winner in the 94th minute to give Inter Miami the 2-1 victory.

James himself was in awe of Messi's sensational display, so much so that he couldn't help but declare La Pulga as the GOAT. And who can blame him? Leo not only gave Cruz Azul a masterclass in free kick, but he also proved to everyone that he's far from being done in football despite being 36 years old.

Hopefully we get to see more of LeBron and Messi in the future. Perhaps when the 2023-24 NBA season starts, Messi can also come watch a Lakers game. Or maybe when James and co. visits Miami.