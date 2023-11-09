Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi stands as a true legend, but his hunger for success continues, according to Tata Martino

In the realm of football, Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi stands as a true legend, with an astounding collection of 44 trophies under his belt, reported by GOAL. Despite being the most decorated player in history, the Argentine maestro's hunger for success continues, according to Inter Miami boss Tata Martino.

Messi's latest triumph came in 2023, when he played a pivotal role in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory shortly after making a remarkable move to the United States. This achievement marked his 45th trophy, solidifying his status as a football icon. Martino, who has previously collaborated with Messi at Barcelona and the Argentina national team, emphasized Messi's relentless drive, stating, “Because he loves to compete. If you could see that [training], I wouldn't be answering this question.”

Having experienced both highs and lows during his coaching journey with Messi at the Herons, Martino expressed his pleasure in working with the legendary player. Despite reaching the U.S. Open Cup final, where they finished as runners-up due to Messi's unfortunate injury, the Herons' focus has shifted to the upcoming season.

What's next for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

Looking ahead, Inter Miami fans have reasons to be excited as experienced Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is expected to join the star-studded squad at DRV PNK Stadium. With Lionel Messi's unwavering determination and the potential addition of Suarez, Inter Miami gears up for another thrilling season, aiming for even more silverware and memorable moments on the pitch.