Inter Miami boss Tata Martino provided assurance that Lionel Messi will return to action later this season, following the Herons' disappointing 2-1 defeat in the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, reported by GOAL.

Messi was sidelined for the Open Cup final due to an injury concern, and Martino emphasized the need for caution in the player's recovery. He stated that Messi will be evaluated on a weekly basis throughout the remainder of the season.

“It was not prudent for him to play,” explained Martino. “It was too risky, even for a few minutes. He will play in league games going forward, but we will go game by game based on what the medical team tells us.”

This match marked the fourth consecutive game that Messi has missed since joining Inter Miami. His absences included two matches due to international duty and, most recently, the U.S. Open Cup final due to the lingering injury concern.

Despite his absence on the pitch, Lionel Messi attended Wednesday's final alongside his family, showing his support for the team. Inter Miami fans eagerly anticipate his return to action, which may come as soon as this weekend when the Herons face New York City FC on Saturday, September 30.

The Argentine star's presence has already made a significant impact on Inter Miami, and fans are eagerly awaiting his full return to action to witness his magic on the field once again.