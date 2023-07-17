Estonia and Turkey lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Estonia-Turkey prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Estonia women's national football team represents Estonia in international women's football matches. Known as the Blueshirts, most of the team's players play in the Naiste Meistriliiga, Estonia's top-flight football division.

The Turkey women's national football team represents the selection of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). Called the Crescent Stars, the team has been a member of FIFA since 1923 and the UEFA since 1962.

Here are the Estonia-Turkey soccer odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Estonia-Turkey Odds

Estonia: +800

Turkey: -400

Draw: +475

How to Watch Estonia vs. Turkey

TV: N/A

Stream: AIScore, 1xBet

Time: 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT

Why Estonia Can Beat Turkey

Under the co-management of Anastassia Morkovkina and Sirje Kapper, the Estonian national women’s team is currently ranked 98th in the world, according to FIFA. However, the Estonia women's national team has never qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup or the UEFA Women's Championship. They have, however, won the annual Women's Baltic Cup 11 times

The Blueshirts come into this on the back of back-to-back defeats to Ukraine and Malta in their April friendlies. In their game against Turkey three days ago, they were outscored 3-0. The national team had a good stretch at one point, having a strong four-match unbeaten streak with three wins. However, in the new year, the Baltic players are not playing well. Before the defeat against the Turks (0-3), they also lost to Kosovo (1-2), Malta (1-2), and Ukraine (0-1). Only in the meeting with North Macedonia (1-1), the girls managed to make the fans a little bit happy.

The Estonia women's national football team has struggled in recent years, with a string of losses in international matches. In 2021, they drew 1-1 with the Faroe Islands in the semi-finals of the 2021 Baltic Women's Cup but lost 5-4 on penalties. In the recent UEFA Women's World Cup qualifiers, they had a 2-0-8 record, tallying seven goals and getting the fifth spot in Group I. They were put in a tight group with France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, and Kazakhstan.

Estonia will use this match as a preparation for the UEFA Nations League in September. They belong to League C Group 4 together with Armenia, Israel, and Kazakhstan.

Domestic stars make up the Blueshirts team, with Vlada Kubassova leading the way with 10 goals and 61 caps for Estonia. Lisette Tammik (7 goals, 57 caps) and Kristina Bannikova (8, 85) solidify the forward spots. Mari Liis Lillemäe (2, 40), Kairi Himanen (4, 64), and Liisa Merisalu (3, 26) provide a strong presence in the midfield.

Why Turkey Can Beat Estonia

The Turkey women's national football team has participated in various international competitions, including UEFA Women's Euro qualifiers and FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. However, they have not yet qualified for a major international tournament. The Turkey women's national team was ranked 63rd among the top teams in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

In recent matches, Turkey displayed a strong performance by defeating the Jordanian national team twice with impressive scorelines of 7-0 and 5-0. However, they had to withdraw from the 2023 Turkish Women's Cup due to the aftermath of the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake.

In April, Turkey faced Azerbaijan in a two-match series, resulting in a narrow 1-0 victory for Turkey in the first game and a goalless draw in the second match. In their recent matches, Turkey has only suffered three defeats in their last ten games, making them the favorites for their upcoming match. The head-to-head record against their opponents shows that Turkey has won two out of three meetings and drew the remaining match.

During the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification, Turkey showcased their best performance by securing an important draw against Portugal and winning three matches. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to qualify for the tournament. The team is now preparing for the Nations League game in September, where they are placed in League C Group 2 alongside Georgia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

For the upcoming game, Turkey will field their strongest squad. Key players such as Yağmur Uraz, who has scored 25 goals in 53 caps, are expected to make an impact. The midfield will be bolstered by the contributions of Büşra Kuru and Miray Cin, who both play in the Bundesliga. Additionally, players like Ebru Topçu, Arzu Karabulut, Elif Keskin, and Elif Keskin could play crucial roles in the team's performance.

Final Estonia-Turkey Prediction & Pick

Estonia will definitely put up a better performance this time, but a low-scoring effort could be seen with Turkiye winning once again.

Final Estonia-Turkey Prediction & Pick: Turkey (-400)