When it comes to professional wrestling, most fans believe WWE is the pinnacle.

Sure, there's AEW, which is about to sign a media rights deal worth close to a billion dollars between Warner Brothers Discovery and Fox and other, smaller promotions like TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, ICW, CMLL, AAA, and beyond, but even if some wrestlers have earned life-changing money outside of The Fed system, signing a deal with WWE is still the dream of many if not most professional wrestlers, as it can truly change their fortunes – and fortune – for the better.

And yet, there are some talents like Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, and El Soberano Jr. of CMLL who don't believe the promotion is the end-all, be-all of wrestling and actually enjoy being focal points of a promotion outside of the WWE system. Discussing his interview with Esto Es Lucha, Soberano Jr. revealed that he decided to re-sign with CMLL on an extended deal instead of pursuing a full-time career in the United States working for Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as he believes representing his familial promotion with pride at Arena Mexico is a worthy pursuit in and of itself.

“I signed a three-year deal contract last year but I had told my dad (Euforia) that I originally wanted it to be for five years or I would not re-sign. There have been certain issues since because my character has never been the best. I have always mentioned when I am happy or not, I don’t like to be quiet, and there have been times that I’ve been out of line and behaved badly; however, this place is where I feel happy and at peace. There had been chances to be at ‘the top,' but I had refused. I always wanted to represent these letters (CMLL),” Soberano Jr. explained via WrestlePurists.

“A lot of people might believe that being in the world of WWE is the pinnacle of the world of professional wrestling, but not for me. They can be actors and a lot of other things, but you can only find wrestlers here in CMLL; we only have wrestlers here. I have messed up a lot, but I am still here, and I will stay here. I am 100% made in CMLL, and I want to become that idol & star I always wanted to be, so thank you, CMLL, for always allowing me to be ‘Soberano Jr.' I have always said that CMLL is like my dad and Arena Mexico is like my mother, so I feel good at home. We keep going and expect more from Soberano Jr.”

Did WWE go out of its way to sign Soberano Jr.? The 31-year-old luchador didn't say, but considering his father has worked in the promotion since 2006, it's safe to say remaining in the family business, at least until Euforia decides to hang up his mask and call it a career at some point in the future. When that happens, all bets might be off, but for now, Soberano Jr. is CMLL through and through, and that won't change any time soon.