With his United States Championship match against Austin Theory officially set to open up the first night of WrestleMania 39, John Cena has returned to the time-worn tradition of doing the media rounds to promote the event, a tradition that’s been perfecting for the better part of 20 years.

Do you want to hear his opinion of Theory? Cena has provided it, sharing his thoughts with a white-hot Boston Crowd. How about the meaning of his retirement tweet? Cena’s talked about that, too. Goodness, Cena has even shared his opinion on Vince McMahon, though he technically didn’t have much new to say on the matter.

Fortunately, Cena isn’t solely talking about things within the WWE Universe that just affect his past, present, and future, but is more than willing to put over other stars that he feels deserve some more attention, including Sami Zayn, whom he believes deserves more attention, as he detailed to comedic actor Andrew Santino on his Whiskey Talk podcast.

“I gotta give Sami his comeuppance,” Cena said via Fightful. “Here’s a guy who’s been in the business a long time and worked really hard in circuits outside the WWE and made a great name for himself, then got in WWE in the NXT program and made a great name for himself, and then got into WWE and kind of struggled to connect with the audience. Everyone now, because he’s very popular now, thinks it’s like [snaps fingers], alright, it clicked. His character went through a major reconstruction just about three years ago, maybe even a little more than that. It’s taken him three and a half years, and now all that hard work, and I can see it, I can see how hard he works, and I see how he’s invested in connecting with the audience. It’s paid off. Everybody loves him because they know who he is.”

Wow, you have to give it to the leader of Cenation; he certainly has his finger on the pulse of the WWE Universe. Zayn has seriously gotten himself over in a way few performers in the modern WWE generation could even imagine, and he’s perfectly lined himself and Kevin Owens up to unseat The Usos and become the first new WWE Tag Team Champions in what feels like forever. Regardless of how Cena’s match turns out, it’s safe to say a Zayn win would send fans home happy all the same.

Austin Theory dishes on his last WrestleMania moment before John Cena match.

Speaking of Theory, Cena’s foe at WrestleMania 39, “A-Town’s finest” has been on his own media tour hyping up the match and dished to Chris Van Vliet about one of the biggest WrestleMania moments of his career so far: taking a stunner from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

“I think it is the best. I don’t think it’s right up there, I think it’s right past the mark,” Theory said via Fightful. “What are we going based off of, height? Because ya boy was a rocket ship. [laughs] When I was on the independent scene, I would wrestle in Evolve and sometimes on other shows. If somebody hit me with a stunner, I remember one time I just jumped as high as I could and with just the roar of the crowd you know, you wanna bring that energy. I remember being really high in the air and landing on my back and then I’m flipping and I’m on my feet again, flying into the ropes. I knew at WrestleMania, the day of, [Steve] Austin is in the little golf cart pulling up right in front of the locker room and he has his back to me. I go up to him and I’m like ‘Hey, how’s it going? I just wanna introduce myself, I’m Austin.’ He was like ‘Very nice to meet you, I’ll be seeing you later.’ That’s how that day went and then I found out that I’m gonna get stunned. I knew the entire time that’s how I was gonna do it, and I didn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want anybody [to tell me no]. I’m gonna take my moment and that’s gonna be it.”

Will Theory be able to make a new WrestleMania moment on April 1st when he levels his childhood idol to retain his United States Championship, or will Cena find a way to bring another United States Championship right to the fine folks of Cenation and provide fans of all ages one final title reign before he inevitably drops the strap at SummerSlam? Either way, it’ll be hard to top an all-time great stunner sell for “The Rattlesnake” in his home state.