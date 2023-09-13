Nico Ragaini has been publicly reprimanded by the Big Ten Conference following his scathing remarks on officiating during Iowa football's Week 2 win against Iowa State.

For those who missed it, Ragaini had a NSFW-laced tirade after their 20-13 victory. He took issue with a non-call that he believes should have been a pass interference. It came after Cade McNamara's pass to him ended in an interception, with video replays showing the wide receiver being pulled down by his defender, thereby preventing him to make the catch.

“Was it pass interference? Yeah, you know what, I feel like: What, is the NCAA or Big Ten gonna fine me if I say that’s a horses**t f**king call or what? Yeah, I don’t know. I probably shouldn’t have dropped an F-bomb in there but goddamn, Jesus. It’s whatever,” Ragaini said in his postgame interview.

Here's a video of the play Ragaini is complaining about:

Video of non-PI call on Nico Ragaini: pic.twitter.com/Ux3lJvbmYH — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 12, 2023

Of course the Big Ten was not happy with Nico Ragaini's public call-out of the officials. A few days since the incident happened, the Conference issued a statement addressing the matter and announcing that the Iowa football wideout has violated their sportsmanship policy with his comments.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today Iowa football student-athlete Nico Ragaini has been issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy following his comments regarding officiating in reference to the September 9, 2023, football game against Iowa State,” the Big Ten said.

“Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that ‘The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials. The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded.”

Ragaini also issued a public apology for his remarks, particularly his choice of words that is deemed inappropriate.

“I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating. I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language,” Ragaini said.

Luckily for Ragaini, he was only reprimanded for his actions and wasn't given any punishment. However, he will definitely have to be more careful with his choice of words moving forward since it's unlikely he'll escape without any penalty the next time he does something similar.

For now, Ragaini can focus on the Hawkeyes' next game. They'll face Western Michigan next on Saturday.