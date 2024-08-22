Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz has reportedly been hit with a one-game suspension in relation to a recruiting violation that allegedly took place in 2022, per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. Also getting a suspension is wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr.

It is not known at the moment whether the suspensions for Ferentz and Budmayr are being meted out by Iowa football or the NCAA, but it should be clarified soon. Ferentz is said to be scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon, likely to share his reaction to his suspension and answer questions related to this surprising development just before the start of the 2024 college football season.

McNamara played his first three years in college with the Michigan Wolverines before deciding to take his talents somewhere else via the transfer portal in 2022. Just a day after he entered the transfer portal, McNamara had already established a mutual interest with Iowa football. McNamara then announced his commitment to Iowa on Dec. 1 of that year — three days after he went to the portal.

It is also worth noting that Budmayr was an assistant for the Hawkeyes in 2022 but before that, he tried to bring McNamara to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Iowa football will be without Kirk Ferentz in season opener

The two coaches will serve the suspensions on the Hawkeyes' first game of the 2024 campaign, which is against the Illinois State Redbirds on Aug. 31 at Kinnick Stadium, according to David Eickholt of 247 Sports.

“I can confirm that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and WR coach Jon Budmayr will be suspended for the season-opener against Illinois State due to a recruiting violation.”

During his first season with Iowa football in 2023, McNamara was only able to play in five games. He suffered a serious knee injury during a September game versus the Michigan State Spartans at home, cutting his 2023 campaign short. In those five games, McNamara passed for just 505 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions on a 51.1 percent completion rate.

The Hawkeyes finished the 2023 season with a 10-4 overall record and 7-2 against Big Ten rivals.

Even without Ferentz and Budmayr, Iowa football should take care of business against the Redbirds. For one, the Hawkeyes are currently favored by over 20 points to win that matchup. Their next game will be much tougher, which will be against the Iowa State Cyclones at home. The Cyclones game is where Ferentz and Budmayr are expected to make their return from their respective suspensions.