Iowa football is bringing in Green Bay Packers assistant Tim Lester to be the team's next offensive coordinator. Lester has worked as a senior analyst for the Packers.

Lester spoke on being hired at Iowa football, per Eliot Clough of Rivals:

“When you have coached at every level of football, you have a true appreciation for an opportunity like this. I know the tradition and history of the Hawkeye program and I am excited to get to work with outstanding players and coaches.”

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz also spoke on the hiring, per Clough:

“I am excited to welcome Tim to our staff as our offensive coordinator. His experience as both a head coach and a coordinator at different levels of football gives him an excellent perspective. I believe his expertise and personality make him a perfect fit.”

Lester is a familiar name in the college ranks. He was the head coach at Western Michigan from 2017-22. At the school, Lester posted a 37-32 record in six seasons. He won seven or more games in three of the years he was with the Broncos.

Lester also worked as a head football coach at Division 2 St. Joseph's and Elmhurst University in Illinois, a Division 3 school. He also served as an assistant at Syracuse and Purdue.

Iowa football finished the 2023 season at 10-4, losing in the Big Ten championship. Lester will work to improve a Hawkeyes offense that failed to score at least 20 points eight times in 14 games. The Big Ten is welcoming Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA into the conference for 2024 competition, undoubtedly bringing even more talent to the conference.