Former Iowa State football player Breece Hall is giving a profanely explosive reaction to his former team's win over Iowa on Saturday. Hall is loving how the Cyclones looked over their arch rival in the Cy-Hawk Bowl. Iowa State nipped the Hawkeyes, 20-19.

“F….IN GAMEEEEEEE!!! CLONES BABAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYY,” Hall posted to X, formerly Twitter. Hall is now a running back for the New York Jets.

The Cyclones made a statement on Saturday, getting an elusive win over their bitter rival. Iowa State football won the game for just the third time in the last 10 years. The Cy-Hawk Trophy is returning to Ames, for at least one season.

Iowa State football is a dark horse to win the Big 12 this season

Iowa State football got a complete performance on Saturday from both sides of the ball. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht finished the contest with 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. The Iowa State defense held Iowa to only 99 passing yards, in an impressive performance. The Hawkeyes were only 6-for-17 on third down conversions in the contest.

Iowa State will likely be ranked going into next week's college football poll, following the victory. The Cyclones return almost their entire defense from last season, and that gives them a leg up in the Big 12 conference race this year. Iowa State is showing that defensively they can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Against Iowa, the Cyclones came up with two interceptions. With Rocco Becht helping to move the ball on offense, it makes this team dangerous moving forward in the college football season.

The Cyclones would certainly love to have Hall on this roster. Iowa State rushed for just 89 yards in the Iowa game, which is an area where the team will have to improve moving forward. The squad also went just 2-for-14 in third down efficiency, which was woeful. Iowa State's offense has been their Achilles heel in the Big 12 these last few seasons. Coach Matt Campbell is hoping Becht can continue to lead the offense moving forward.

Iowa State football next plays Arkansas State in Ames on September 21. The team holds a 2-0 record on the season. Breece Hall will surely be cheering on his team from afar for the rest of the year. The Jets running back will be helping his NFL team on Monday, as the Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have another former Iowa State player in quarterback Brock Purdy.