A spot in the playoffs is on the line as Iowa State faces Arizona State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa State-Arizona State prediction and pick.

Iowa State-Arizona State Last Game – Matchup History

Iowa State comes into the game at 10-2 on the year and 7-2 in conference play. They have also won three straight games. Last time out was a tight game, but they defeated Kansas State 29-21. Meanwhile, Arizona State is also 10-2 on the year, and 7-2 in conference play. They have won five straight games. Last time out was complete domination, winning the game over Arizona 49-7.

Overall Series: Iowa State and Arizona State have not played before. Iowa State has played for the Big 12 title once, losing the game in 2020. Arizona State last played for a conference title in 2013, losing to Stanford in the Pac-12 title game. They won the Pac-10 back in 2007, splitting the title with USC that year.

Here are the Iowa State-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Arizona State Odds

Iowa State: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +105

Arizona State: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State has been led by Rocco Becht. He is 228 for 285 passing this year, for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns. Becht has thrown just eight interceptions while being sacked 14 times. He has run for 272 yards though, and seven touchdowns.

The top receiving target has been Jayden Higgins. Higgins has 80 receptions for 1,068 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jaylin Noel has 67 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. The next leading receiver is tight end Gabe Burkle, who has 17 receptions for 208 yards. In the running game, Carson Hansen leads the way. He has 125 carries for 618 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Abu Sama III has 547 yards running and Jaylon Jackson has 373 yards. They have both scored twice this year.

Iowa State has been solid on defense this year. They are 24th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 29th in opponent yards per game. They are 94th against the run while sitting fourth against the pass. Malik Vernon has been solid this year. He is tied for the team lead in tackles, with five pass breakups and an intercpetion. He is tied in tackles with Beau Freyler who has three pass breakups and two interceptions as well. Further, Jontez Williams has four pass breakups and four interceptions this year.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Sam Leavitt leads the way for the Arizona State offense. He has completed 180 of 287 passes for 2,444 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just five times this year while being sacked 15 times. Leavitt has also run for 350 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Jordyn Tyson leads the way in the receiving game. He has 75 receptions for 1,101 yards with ten touchdowns. Still, Tyson may miss this game with an injury. Further, Xavier Guillory has 17 receptions for 291 yards and three scores while Chamon Metayer, the tight end, has 28 receptions for 285 yards and five scores. Still, the focus of the offense is Cam Skattebo. Skattebo has 35 receptions for 468 yards and two scores. Further, he has run for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns this year.

Arizona State is 26th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 28th in opponent yards per game. They are 22nd in the nation against the run while sitting 57th against the pass. Keith Abney II has been great this year. He has seven pass breakups with two interceptions. Leterrance Welch also has seven pass breakups and two interceptions this year. Further, both Clayton Smith and Elijah O'Neal have four sacks on the year.

Final Iowa State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is 10-2 on the year, but just 7-5 against the spread, and have covered just twice in their last six games. They have covered in their only game as an underdog this year. Arizona State is 10-2 against the spread this year, and have covered in five straight games. This year, when Arizona State has won the game, they have covered. The weakest unit on the field defensively is the Iowa State run defense. Arizona State is 21st in the nation in running yards per game, while sitting 13th in the percentage of plays that are runs. Further, they are tenth in the nation in turnover margin this year. Iowa State has been solid this year in turnovers as well. They are 16th in the nation in turnover margin this year. Cam Skattebo has been over 140 yards rushing in three of the last four games, and he will be the difference in this one.

