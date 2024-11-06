ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa State continues its season in Week 11 when they take on Kansas. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa State-Kansas prediction and pick.

Iowa State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) faces Kansas (2-6, 1-4 Big 12) in a crucial Week 11 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 9. The Cyclones, ranked No. 17, are looking to rebound after a narrow loss to Texas Tech. Iowa State boasts a strong defense, allowing just 15.5 points per game, and an efficient offense averaging 30.5 points. Kansas, despite struggling this season, features a potent rushing attack led by Devin Neal. This matchup promises intensity as both teams vie for momentum in the Big 12 race.

Here are the Iowa State-Kansas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Kansas Odds

Iowa State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -137

Kansas: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-3

Over/Under: 4-4

Head-to-Head Last 10: 7-3 ML / 5-5 ATS / 4-6 O/U

Iowa State is looking to secure a victory against Kansas in Week 11, showcasing their dominance on both sides of the ball. The Cyclones’ offense, led by quarterback Rocco Becht, has been impressive this season, averaging 30.5 points per game. Becht’s ability to distribute the ball effectively, coupled with a strong rushing attack spearheaded by Carson Hansen, will pose significant challenges for the struggling Kansas defense. The Jayhawks have allowed an average of 24.6 points per game, ranking them 69th nationally, which may not be sufficient to contain Iowa State’s balanced offensive approach.

Defensively, Iowa State has been a force to be reckoned with, allowing just 15.5 points per game, ranking 9th in the nation. Their pass defense has been particularly stifling, giving up only 146.6 yards per game through the air, the 3rd fewest in the country. This defensive prowess will likely neutralize Kansas’ passing game, which ranks 52nd in yards per game. Additionally, Iowa State’s disciplined play, averaging just 29.38 penalty yards per game, will give them a significant edge in maintaining control of the game. With their strong defense, efficient offense, and overall team discipline, the Cyclones are well-positioned to overcome the Jayhawks and continue their impressive season.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-6

Over/Under: 4-4

Head-to-Head Last 10: 3-7 ML / 5-5 ATS / 4-6 O/U

The Kansas Jayhawks are poised to upset the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in Week 11, leveraging their home-field advantage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and a well-rested squad coming off a bye week. Kansas’ offensive prowess, particularly in the red zone, where they lead the nation with a perfect 26-for-26 scoring rate, will be crucial against Iowa State’s stingy defense. The Jayhawks’ balanced attack, averaging 408.1 total yards per game, including a robust 211.6 rushing yards (17th nationally), will keep the Cyclones’ defense on its toes. Quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal form a formidable duo that can exploit even the toughest defenses, and they’ll be key in maintaining Kansas’ impressive 51% third-down conversion rate.

Defensively, Kansas has shown improvement, allowing 24.6 points per game, and they’ll be eager to prove themselves against a top-ranked opponent. The Jayhawks have momentum on their side in this rivalry, having won the last two meetings against Iowa State. This psychological edge, combined with the extra preparation time from their bye week, puts Kansas in a prime position to exploit any weaknesses in the Cyclones’ game plan. Additionally, Iowa State is coming off a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Texas Tech, which may have shaken their confidence. With the home crowd behind them and a hunger to keep their bowl game hopes alive, the Jayhawks are set to deliver a stunning upset and continue their recent dominance in this series.

Final Iowa State-Kansas Predictions & Pick

In this Week 11 matchup, Iowa State (-2.5) is poised to bounce back from their narrow loss to Texas Tech against a struggling Kansas (+2.5) team. The Cyclones’ stout defense, allowing just 15.5 points per game, should contain the Jayhawks’ offense, which has been inconsistent this season. Iowa State’s balanced offensive attack, led by quarterback Rocco Becht and running back Carson Hansen, will likely exploit Kansas’ defensive vulnerabilities. While Kansas has shown flashes of potential, particularly in their rushing game with Devin Neal, they may struggle against Iowa State’s disciplined defense. The Cyclones’ experience and motivation to stay in the Big 12 title race will be crucial factors. Expect Iowa State to control the tempo and gradually pull away in the second half. The Cyclones should cover the spread and get a dominant victory on the road.

Final Iowa State-Kansas Predictions & Pick: Iowa State -2.5 (-120), Under 50.5 (-115)