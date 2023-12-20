Jason, Travis Kelce end the debate of whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie on their New Heights podcast.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce settled an age-old debate: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

The age-old debate

On their latest episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Kelce brothers discussed Christmas movies. Spoiler alert: Neither brother thinks Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

The reasoning? You can watch it anytime.

“It's a movie you should watch around Christmas,” Jason said. “It's not a Christmas spirit movie. I wouldn't say it's a Christmas movie because you can watch it at any time of the year. It's not strictly a Christmas-time movie to watch. Die Hard is acceptable to watch anytime. You can't watch [A] Christmas Story in July. [laughs]

“You can definitely watch it during Christmas and enjoy it because it's a fantastic movie,” Jason further elaborated.

Die Hard is a 1988 action film starring Bruce Willis. The film follows John McClane (Willis) who is visiting his estranged wife in a skyscraper as it gets taken over by a group of terrorists. It spawned a franchise, with four sequels coming after the 1988 classic.

Jason Kelce is the Philadelphia Eagles center and is coming off of an upset loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They lost 20-17 on Monday Night Football a couple of nights ago. He was drafted in 2011 and has been a part of the team since then.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, has become a pop culture fixture as his (very) public relationship with Taylor Swift has taken the media by storm. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots. He's been a part of the Chiefs since being drafted in 2013 and has won two Super Bowls.