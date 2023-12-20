On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce settled an age-old debate: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

The age-old debate

Movie poster for Die Hard with Bruce Willis and Christmas trees.

On their latest episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Kelce brothers discussed Christmas movies. Spoiler alert: Neither brother thinks Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

The reasoning? You can watch it anytime.

“It's a movie you should watch around Christmas,” Jason said. “It's not a Christmas spirit movie. I wouldn't say it's a Christmas movie because you can watch it at any time of the year. It's not strictly a Christmas-time movie to watch. Die Hard is acceptable to watch anytime. You can't watch [A] Christmas Story in July. [laughs]

“You can definitely watch it during Christmas and enjoy it because it's a fantastic movie,” Jason further elaborated.

Die Hard is a 1988 action film starring Bruce Willis. The film follows John McClane (Willis) who is visiting his estranged wife in a skyscraper as it gets taken over by a group of terrorists. It spawned a franchise, with four sequels coming after the 1988 classic.

RECOMMENDED
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid
Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals Andy Reid's wild 1940s inspiration for trick play TD

Tim Crean ·

Travis Kelce gave Bill Belichick his flowers after the Week 15 Chiefs-Patriots matchup
Chiefs' Travis Kelce breaks silence on what he said to Bill Belichick amid firing speculation

Dan Fappiano ·

Photo: Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts in Eagles uniform with Eagles fans in the back
Eagles' Jason Kelce responds to Jalen Hurts' harsh 'commitment' criticism

Max Escarpio ·

Jason Kelce is the Philadelphia Eagles center and is coming off of an upset loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They lost 20-17 on Monday Night Football a couple of nights ago. He was drafted in 2011 and has been a part of the team since then.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, has become a pop culture fixture as his (very) public relationship with Taylor Swift has taken the media by storm. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots. He's been a part of the Chiefs since being drafted in 2013 and has won two Super Bowls.