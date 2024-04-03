The Canadian Football League (CFL) has long been seen as an NFL alternative and a safe haven for talented but struggling football players to get their careers back on track. The league may get a new member soon in ex-Steelers and Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has reportedly been added to an exclusive list in Canada.
Claypool's star has fallen in recent years as he was not as effective with the Dolphins as he was with his previous two teams, landing him on an unflattering list regarding the Ravens' free agent aspirations. Claypool drew rave reviews from Dolphins star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle recently, adding to the mystique of his disappearing act.
Now, the question is whether or not the former Bears and Steelers pass catching threat will be heading north of the border or not.
Claypool a Potential CFL Departure?
The NFL veteran Claypool's name was mentioned in a report from Mike Florio on NBCSports.com on Tuesday and now fans are wondering exactly what league he will end up as opposed to just what team he will end up with for next season.
The Dolphins WR Claypool was added as an NFL entrant to the Saskatchewan Roughriders' ‘exclusive negotiating list' according to a report from the website 3DownNation.com. The addition of Claypool to the Roughriders' list means that the team has ‘first dibs' on him should he decide to head to the venerable Canadian football league, known for famous alumni such as Doug Flutie, Tony Gabriel and Wayne Harris.
Claypool's Future NFL Career Prospects
The Notre Dame alumnus Claypool has an uncertain future in the National Football League after recording just 26 receiving yards in 2024 with the Dolphins' high-powered offense.
The Dolphins may not bring him back, and it's anyone's guess as to whether he will catch on with another team. Claypool had a career high of 876 yards in his rookie season with Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. He tallied 860 yards the following year.
The NFL veteran also had a 140 yard season with the Bears, part of his diminishing statistics arc over the course of his career. The Abbotsford, British Columbia born receiver might be a natural fit for the CFL, if he decides it's time to give up on his NFL dream for the time being, of course.