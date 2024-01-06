John Harbaugh will join the rest of his family in Houston to watch Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines play for a National Title

From the sounds of it, there's going to be a full-on Harbaugh family reunion in Houston, Texas on Monday night.

Free of any suspensions for the time being, Jim Harbaugh will be on the Michigan sideline for the National Championship Game versus the Washington Huskies. Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, is Michigan's special teams coordinator, so he'll be there too. One would assume that Jim Harbaugh's wife Sarah will be in attendance, as will all of Jim's other children. It's a safe bet that Jim's parents, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh will be there to watch their son coach in his first National Championship Game appearance. That just leaves Jim's younger brother John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, left to make an appearance. And not only will John be in attendance, but he'll be bringing a “flock” of Ravens with him.

No. 1 seed and next week’s bye has another built-in advantage for Baltimore. It will allow Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to attend Monday night’s College Football Playoff game between Washington and the Michigan team that his brother Jim coaches. In fact, there’s a whole… pic.twitter.com/clTsnUol0E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2024

With one game left in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Baltimore Ravens have already managed to clinch home field advantage throughout the Playoffs all the way to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas, which opens the door for John — and Mike Macdonald, Eric DeCosta and Ozzie Newsome — to be able to make the trip down to Houston to see if the Wolverines could cap off what would be one of the most controversial and memorable championship seasons in college football history.

The one big question I have… will there be another Harbaugh family reunion in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11th if/when the Baltimore Ravens make it all the way to the Super Bowl?