Jim Harbaugh is a part of a legendary football family. Let's meet Jim Harbaugh's parents Jack and Jacqueline Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh's parents are Jack and Jacqueline Harbaugh. Jack is the reason for Jim's obsession with football, as he grew up learning the game from his father.

Jim Harbaugh is a football coach and former quarterback in the NFL. He is the current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater, as he played for the team from 1983 to 1986. Jim Harbaugh has a net worth of an estimated $35 million.

He played in the NFL for 14 seasons from 1987 to 2000. The Chicago Bears drafted Jim with the 26th overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft. He spent four seasons as the leader of the Bears' offense.

Upon entering free agency, the Indianapolis Colts signed Jim to battle Don Majkowski for the starting role. He started parts of four seasons with the Colts before stops in Baltimore and San Diego. He retired after the 2001 season.

Harbaugh took a different route to being a coach, becoming an NCAA-certified unpaid assistant coach under Jack at Western Kentucky University for the final eight seasons of his playing career. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and 2003, helping lead the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII.

He then made stops with the University of San Diego and Stanford as a head coach. The San Francisco 49ers made him their head coach from 2011 to 2014. Jim decided to return to the NCAA with Michigan in 2015. However, Jack's other son, John Harbaugh, has been the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2008.

Plenty of controversy has arisen during his time at Michigan, but Harbaugh has helped lead the team to a Rose Bowl victory and a berth in the National Championship game.

Harbaugh's future with the team is unknown, but finishing the job and winning the National Championship is the only thing left to do.

Who is Jack Harbaugh?

Jack is a former football player and coach. He played college football for Bowling Green from 1957 to 1960.

He was a three-time letterman and won a small-college division national championship in 1959. The Buffalo Bills drafted him as a running back in the 1961 AFL draft.

Jack became an assistant coach at Perrysburg High School in Ohio when his playing career didn't work out. He was the head coach of Xenia High School for one year, coaching the team to an 8-1-1 record and winning the Western Ohio League.

He was also the conference Coach of the Year. For his efforts, he landed jobs as an assistant at various college programs from 1968 to 1981.

Western Michigan hired him as their head coach from 1982 to 1986, with Jack compiling a 25-27-3 record. From 1989 to 2002, Jack held the head-coach position at Western Kentucky.

His teams performed much better at this stop, posting a 91-68 record. They were the only team to rank in the Top 10 in rushing offense every year from 1991 to 2002. In his final season, Jack won the NCAA Division I-AA national championship.

Jack settled in Mequon, Wisconsin, when he became the associate athletic director at Marquette.

Jack and Jacqueline Harbaugh's relationship

The couple met at Bowling Green and married in 1961 and had three children: John, Jim, and Joani. They settled in Wisconsin and were living there in retirement.

Jack returned to coaching in 2023 as an associate head coach under Jim at Michigan. Jack's impact on his children is evident, as both his sons are in the middle of Hall-of-Fame coaching careers. Jacqueline is regarded as the ultimate coach's wife, following Jack on his travels while molding their children into the successful people they are today and cheering on all their teams.

The family's sports background doesn't stop there, as Joani married Tom Crean. Tom Crean is a college basketball coach, most recently with Georgia until 2022. He was let go after the 2021-22 season when he went 6-26.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Jim Harbaugh's parents, Jack and Jacqueline Harbaugh.