Jim Harbaugh is the head football coach for Michigan football. Let's get to know Jim Harbaugh's wife Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh's wife is Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh. Sarah is the second wife of Jim Harbaugh, as he was previously married to Miah Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh is a football coach and former quarterback in the NFL. He is the current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater, as he played for the team from 1983 to 1986. Harbaugh has a net worth of an estimated $35 million.

He played in the NFL for 14 seasons from 1987 to 2000. The Chicago Bears drafted Harbaugh with the 26th overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft. They made him a starter in 1990, and he spent four seasons as the leader of the Bears' offense.

Upon entering free agency, the Indianapolis Colts signed Harbaugh to battle Don Majkowski for the starting role. He started parts of four seasons with the Colts before stops in Baltimore and San Diego. He retired after the 2001 season.

Harbaugh took the unconventional route as a coach, being an NCAA-certified unpaid assistant coach under his father at Western Kentucky University for the final eight seasons of his playing career. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and 2003, helping Rich Gannon win an MVP award and lead the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII.

He then made stops with the University of San Diego and Stanford as a head coach. The San Francisco 49ers made him their head coach from 2011 to 2014. The Michigan Wolverines hired Harbaugh to be their head coach in 2015, and he has remained in the position ever since.

Plenty of controversy and scandals have arisen during his time, but Harbaugh has helped lead the team to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff this season. Harbaugh's future with the team is cloudy, but a National Title will help quiet the rumors.

Who is Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh?

Sarah comes from a family of 11 in Belton, Mo. Not much is known about her life before the marriage, but she has been in the public eye ever since.

The pair met in 2006 in a Las Vegas PF Chang's parking lot. Sarah was living and selling real estate in Las Vegas while Jim was in town for a coaches' convention. The couple now have three children together.

Her family says he used his now legendary persistence to turn a chance meeting into an eight-year marriage. “When he first started talking to her, she wouldn’t talk to him. He chased her and chased her. Sarah says to this day if he hadn’t done that, this wouldn’t be here,” said Marty Feuerborn, Sarah Harbaugh’s brother.

Feuerborn admits he gave his brother-in-law, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, a chilly reception at first. “We sat at Arrowhead Stadium in 10-degree temperature when he beat us in 1996. You’re talking about a lot of brothers that didn’t like him very much,” Feuerborn said in a Kansas City KCTV 5 News story.

Jim hilariously compared his new wife to his starting quarterback at Stanford, Andrew Luck, in an ESPN Pac-12 Blog.

“‘I was thinking just the other night that two people in my life, my wife and our quarterback, Andrew Luck, have a lot in common in that they’re just both perfect. With most people, you say, “If they only didn’t do that. Or they didn’t do this.” Or you wish they could do this, or you wish they could do that. But I don’t do that with my wife Sarah or Andrew Luck. They are just absolutely perfect the way they are. For football coach, that’s pretty great — to have a great wife and a great quarterback.’”

Jim Harbaugh's children from a previous marriage

Jim was previously married to Miah Harbaugh from 1996-2006. The pair have three children, two sons and a daughter.

Miah met Jim during his playing days at a golf event early in Jim's NFL career. Jim adopted Miah's child from a previous relationship, and then they had two of their own.

Miah has a bachelor's degree in paralegal studies and was a waitress at an Orlando hotel when she met Jim. Upon dating, Miah quit her job and spent her time looking after the children at home.

After 10 years of marriage, the couple decided to get a divorce. Miah's life since the divorce is unknown.

The child that Jim adopted, Jay, followed in the footsteps of Jim and became a football coach. He serves under Jim as the running backs coach at the University of Michigan.

Jim found his new love, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh, two years after the divorce. He likes to keep most of his life private, but there's no doubt that Sarah is the perfect wife for him from what we know. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Jim Harbaugh's wife, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh.