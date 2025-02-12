Anthony Edwards has been one of the most dominant players in the league this season. Aside from leading all players in three-pointers made, the young star has single-handedly kept the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoff picture. However, the 23-year-old has been banged up at times due to the heavy lifting he does for his team.

Before heading into the All-Star break, the Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks, who are without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf injury, on Wednesday night. Already without Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle due to injury, the Wolves may also be without Edwards for this game before he heads to San Francisco for his third straight All-Star appearance.

This has led many fans to ask, “Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. the Bucks?”

Latest Anthony Edwards injury update

Edwards finds himself on the Timberwolves' injury report yet again, this time due to right hip soreness. As a result, he is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Bucks.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Edwards has appeared on Minnesota's injury report with various bumps and bruises. At the same time, he is not the type of player to sit out of games unless he is physically unable to stop on the court.

To this point, the rising superstar has played in 52 of the Timberwolves' 54 games in what has been yet another fantastic season.

Playing a career-high 36.7 minutes per game, Edwards has averaged 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from three-point range.

The growth Edwards has shown from the perimeter as a key three-point shooting weapon has made him even more difficult to stop. Not only do teams need to account for his athleticism and ability to fly to the rim, but now they have to worry about him being an elite shooting threat.

As previously mentioned, Edwards leads all players in three-point shots made and attempted this season. Edwards has made 220 triples this season, holding a slim lead over Malik Beasley (212) of the Detroit Pistons.

If Edwards isn't able to play in the Timberwolves' final game before the All-Star break, the team will be severely limited in offensive production. Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and rookie guard Rob Dillingham would all see their offensive workload increase if Edwards is unable to play.

In his previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which Minnesota lost 128-107, Edwards recorded 44 points on 8-of-15 shooting from three-point range. He also finished the game with six rebounds. Edwards' workload has been a key topic of discussion this season, and it likely contributing to why he keeps appearing on the injury report with minor ailments.

So, when it comes to whether Anthony Edwards will play on Wednesday against the Bucks before the All-Star break, it is expected that Edwards will suit up and play. The Timberwolves will announce further updates on Edwards' status before the start of Wednesday's game.