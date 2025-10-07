The Arizona Cardinals are still reeling after their devastating Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. And now, head coach Jonathan Gannon has been hit with a six figure blow.

Gannon has been fined $100,000 by the Cardinals for his sideline actions with running back Emari Demercado, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Demercado dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 72-yard touchdown run.

Afterwards, Gannon was seen getting into the running back's face, shouting at him. When he went to walk away, the head coach made clear contact with his player. Overall, it clearly wasn't conduct that the Cardinals felt was appropriate from Gannon.

The fine will truly get the point across, but Gannon has already apologized for his actions. His addressed the team on Monday, showing remorse, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Arizona will hope they can move forward as a franchise and put the Gannon situation behind them following their fine decision.

The Cardinals are in major need of a bounce back following their Week 5 loss. Arizona was up 21-6 entering the fourth quarter before allowing 16 unanswered points to be scored. The Titans won their first game of the season, while the Cardinals lost their third straight.

Earning a win over the upstart Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 would certainly turn spirits bright. But for now, the Gannon-Demercado altercation is casting a dark cloud over Arizona's season. At the very least, the Cardinals have decided to end matters for the time being with a swift resolution. How Demercado feels in the aftermath is not yet known.