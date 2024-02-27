When the Golden State Warriors traded for Chris Paul this past offseason, they envisioned the veteran guard being able to relieve a lot of pressure off of Stephen Curry in the backcourt. When Paul has been healthy, this has been the case. However, the 38-year-old has only played in 32 games this season and has not been on the court since January 5 due to a fractured left hand. After ramping up his activities during the All-Star break, Paul now appears to be on the verge of re-joining the Warriors. This has led many to ask the question: Is Chris Paul playing vs. the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night?
Chris Paul's injury status vs. Wizards
The Warriors are set to begin a four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Tuesday night against the Wizards. Although starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for this game due to personal reasons, Paul has received a clean bill of health. In fact, Paul is not even on the team's injury report, and he will be making his return to the court after missing the last 21 games due to a fractured left hand he had surgically repaired.
When he has been available this season, Paul has proven to be a difference-maker off the bench for the Warriors. In a total of 32 contests, the veteran has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range. The goal of having Paul is to allow more space for Curry to play off the ball, allowing the Warriors' free-flowing offense to thrive.
Head coach Steve Kerr recently alluded to this, pointing out that Paul will immediately step into a big role for Golden State upon his return from injury.
“Chris, when he comes back, will play all of the non-Steph minutes,” Kerr said recently. “He will be out there with Steph as well. It's easier for us to put Steph off the ball and take some of the wear and tear off of him when Chris is out there.”
In his first game back from injury, Paul will likely face a minute restriction. Kerr and the Warriors have yet to reveal how long this restriction will allow the veteran to play as he eases his way back into action.
Currently 29-27 on the season, Golden State enters their final 26 games of the season needing to win every single game that they can. The Warriors' goal is to avoid having to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament, and they are currently the 10-seed in the West. Entering Tuesday, the Warriors are exactly four games behind the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, who currently occupy the 5-seed and 6-seed in the conference, respectively.
A win over the Wizards, who have just nine wins on the year, will allow the Warriors to inch closer to their goal for the remainder of the regular season.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Chris Paul is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is yes.