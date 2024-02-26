The Golden State Warriors are expected to have Chris Paul back in the lineup on Tuesday night when they take on the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Paul has been out since January 5, when he suffered a fractured left hand against the Detroit Pistons. The veteran underwent surgery and had been making great progress in recent weeks, especially during the All-Star break. This gave the Warriors a lot of hope that he would be able to return before the start of March.
Now, Paul will return to the floor in his sixth-man role for the Warriors at a critical time of the season.
Chris Paul's return and potential role
The Warriors currently find themselves 29-27 on the season after falling at home to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Although they have found a lot of success recently, winning 10 of their last 13 games, the Warriors have struggled to find production behind Stephen Curry in the backcourt. This has resulted in Curry playing more minutes than head coach Steve Kerr would like, possibly leading to some of his slower performances as of late.
Kerr spoke to reporters recently regarding Paul's status, claiming that the team will need the veteran in a key role next to Curry when he is ready to get back out on the court.
“Chris, when he comes back, will play all of the non-Steph minutes,” Kerr confirmed. “He will be out there with Steph as well. It's easier for us to put Steph off the ball and take some of the wear and tear off of him when Chris is out there.”
In a total of 32 games this season with Golden State, Paul has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range. One of the greatest facilitators and playmaking guards of all time, Paul will surely be able to help lift the Warriors' offense, taking a lot of pressure off of Curry in the process.
The Warriors' game on Tuesday night against the Wizards will be the first of a four-game Eastern Conference road trip that will conclude on Sunday, March 3, against the Boston Celtics.