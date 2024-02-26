Chris Paul is set to rejoin the Golden State Warriors after sitting out the last two months due to wrist injury, which means Steve Kerr will have to find a way to resolve the “numbers crunch” that comes with the point guard's return.
Interestingly, it looks like Kerr already has a pretty good idea on how he will utilize the Point God once he's back.
After their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Kerr was asked about his plan for Paul's minutes when he returns. It came after the Warriors head coach admitted recently that it's going to be really tough to distribute the playing time for all the players, especially with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga stepping up and cracking the regular rotation. Nonetheless, Kerr shared that CP3 will be playing the non-Stephen Curry minutes.
“Chris, when he comes back, will play all of the non-Steph minutes,” Kerr explained, via NBC Sports. However, the veteran coach noted that Paul will still play alongside Curry from time to time, though the plan for now is to really have the 38-year-old playmaker fill in for Curry when he sits and alleviate some of the load from him.
Chris Paul is expected to return some time in the Warriors' upcoming road trip against the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. Prior to his injury, Paul was splitting time as a starter and as the Sixth Man for the Dubs.
Sure enough, Steve Kerr plans to keep Chris Paul coming off the bench for the time being. With that said, it will definitely be interesting to see how much impact he'll have once he's back. The Dubs could really use Paul's help, especially with fatigue catching up on Stephen Curry.