The Golden State Warriors are ruling the Western Conference standings at the moment with a 10-2 record going into Monday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers at the shiny new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. However, there seems to be a possibility that two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry will not be available to make splashes on the court for the Dubs due to a lower-body issue.

The Warrior are coming into this rematch against the Clippers on the heels of a 123-118 victory against the Memphis Grizzlis at Chase Center in San Francisco last Friday to stretch Golden State's win streak to three games. Curry played in that contest, though, he only churned out a total of 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the floor to go with eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 26 mintues of action on the court.

With that said, here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs. the Clippers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Clippers

As of Monday morning, Curry is listed with a questionable label due to a left knee Bursitis, according to the NBA's official injury report. It can also be recalled that the 36-year-old Curry had missed three games earlier in the 2024-25 NBA regular season with an ankle injury.

However, the Warriors went undefeated in the contests Curry was not able to play in. Golden State even averaged 118.3 points and held opponents to just 105.3 points in those games. They also shot well from behind the arc without Curry, with the Dubs connecting on 42.2 percent of their 3-point attempts during the future Basketball Hall of Famer's short absence.

Monday's meeting with the Clippers will give the Warriors a chance to avenge their 112-104 home loss to LA on Oct. 27. Interestingly enough, that was the same game where Curry suffered the ankle injury that forced him to sit out three outings.

On the season, Curry is leading Golden State with 22.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while making 47.9 percent of his field goal attempts and 43.2 percent of his attempts from behind the 3-point region.

So, when it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably.