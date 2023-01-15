The Buffalo Bills will be hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs this season that culminates in them winning a Super Bowl. But in order to do that, they are going to have to beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round first. And unfortunately, it looks like they are going to be without a pair of key players in Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Phillips.

McKenzie has been dealing with a hamstring injury, while Phillips has a shoulder ailment, and being without them in this game is a big blow for the Bills. Both guys managed to suit up in their Week 18 finale against the New England Patriots, but it’s not exactly encouraging to see that they both are going to be held out of this key game against Miami.

On the other hand, the Dolphins are pretty beat up themselves, but you can’t ever afford to take any chances in the playoffs. They may be down to their third-string quarterback in Skylar Thompson, but the Dolphins are in the playoffs for a reason, and if Buffalo takes them lightly just because they are missing some key players, they could pay the price.

If things go according to plan for Buffalo, though, they should be able to get by in this game without either McKenzie or Phillips. Both guys are important, but not exactly crucial to the team’s success. And if the Bills do end up beating the Dolphins like they are expected to, they may need McKenzie and Phillips down the line, so it’s important for these guys to heal up and be ready for Buffalo’s potentially deep playoff run.