The Washington Capitals look for their fourth straight win as they host the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Islanders enter the game at 4-2-2 on the year. They started the season at 2-0 before losing three straight. Then, the Islanders rebounded winning two in a row, but last time out, it was another loss. Casey Cizikas scored a shorthanded goal at the end of the second period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead in the second period. After being with just one goal through two periods, scoring opened in the third. Brock Nelson scored first to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead, but the Red Wings scored three straight to give them the lead. Then Bo Horvat scored on the power play to tie it up and send the game to overtime. Still, in overtime, the Red Wings scored to take the win.

Meanwhile, the Capitals enter the game at 4-3-1 on the yeah. They struggled to open the season, with just one win, which was over the Flames. Since then the Capitals have won three straight games. It opened with a win over the New Jersey Devils, before defeating the Minnesota Wild. Last time out the Capitals faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks opened the scoring in the first period and the game remained 1-0 into the third. In the third period, the Capitals scored three times, including an empty netter to take a 3-1 win. Still, the Capitals will be missing one of their key pieces for the foreseeable future, as Nicklas Backstrom will be away from the team.

Why The Islanders Will Win

The Islander's leading scorer this year comes from the blue line. It is Noah Dobson who leads the team in points this year, as he has two goals and seven assists on the season. Still, the top line has a productive combination. Bo Horvat is tied for second on the team in points this year, while also being tied for the team lead in goals. He has four goals this year, with three assists on the season. Joining him on the top line is Mathew Brazal, who has a goal and five assists this year. He also has been great on the power play, with a goal and two assists. Rounding out the line is Anders Lee, who has a goal and an assist this year.

Also being productive this year is Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Palmieri is tied for second on the team in points scored while scoring three goals and five assists. He has a goal and two assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Nelson sits with four goals this year. That ties him for the most on the team, while he has an asset has well to give him five points.

The power play is an area that the Islanders need to improve this year. They are 19th in the NHL with a 16 percent conversion rate and just four goals this year. They have scored on the power play in just four games this year, going 2-1-1 in those games. For the most part, the penalty kill has been solid though. They have given up six goals when man down this year, but four of those games in one game against the Devils. Meanwhile, they have killed each of their last five man-down chances.

The Islanders are expected to send former Capital Semyon Varlamov to defend the net in this one. He is 1-1-0 on the year with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage. In his first game he stopped 39 of 42 shots but took the loss to Buffalo, but last time out, he saved all 34 shots he faced to take a win over the Blue Jackets.

Why The Capitals Will Win

It is once again Alex Ovechkin who leads the team in points this year. He leads the team with eight points this year, with six assists and two goals this year. He has one goal on the power play with one assist as well. Joining him on the top line is Dylan Strome. Strome leads the team in goals this year, with six of them. He has two on the power play as well but does not have an assist. The top line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson comes in with two goals and three assists on the year.

John Carlson is second on the team in points this year. The blue-liner has a goal and six assists this year, with two of the assists on the power play this year. Outside of Carlson, Connor McMichael is also having a solid year. He is tied for second on the team in goals this year with two of them, with an assist.

The power play has been an issue for the Capitals this year. They are 26th this year in power play conversion, with just 12 percent conversion and three goals. They started the season slow on the power play, failing to score on their first 13 chances. Since then, they have scored on three of the last 12 chances.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goal tonight for the Capitals. He is 3-2-1 this year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. His last two games have been solid. Kuemper has allowed just three goals on 72 shots in the last two games, coming away with two wins.

Final Islanders-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in winning three straight and are creating a lot of scoring chances as of late. While Ovechkin is not scoring, he is opening the ice for Dylan Strome who is capitalizing. They are moving the puck well in the offensive zone as well. Players like Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Manta are getting lots of chances and should be able to help out the offense. Meanwhile, Darcy Kuemper has been playing well too. Take the Capitals as the home underdog in this one.

Final Islanders-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Washington Capitals ML (+106)