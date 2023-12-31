We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Islanders-Penguins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It's a battle of division rivals as the New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Islanders-Penguins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Islanders defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 in their last game on Friday. Initially, it was scoreless after the first period. But the Islanders broke the drought with goals from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Noah Dobson. Then, Pageau added another goal in the third after two goals from Julien Gauthier. Ilya Sorokin was efficient in the net, stopping 26 shots from going into the net. The Islanders won 59 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they won despite going 0 for 3 on the powerplay. But they killed off two penalties to help their cause. Additionally, they leveled 17 hits and blocked eight shots.

The Penguins defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 last night. Drew O'Connor opened up the scoring in the first period with a goal. Later, it was 1-1 in the second period when Evgeni Malkin delivered with a powerplay goal. Jeff Carter made it 3-1 in the third period. Eventually, it was 3-2 later in the game when Sidney Crosby finished it off with an empty-net goal. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves to preserve the win. The Penguins were dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 67 percent of their draws. Additionally, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Penguins also leveled 16 hits and blocked 21 shots.

The Penguins destroyed the Islanders 7-0 in Long Island last weekend. Furthermore, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Penguins are 3-2 in five games at PPG Paints Arena against the Islanders. Yet, the Islanders have won the last two games. The teams have combined for over six goals in 4 of 6 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Penguins Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-235)

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+190)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Penguins

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Madison Square Garden Spectrum, and SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread

The Islanders will look to keep the momentum going as they hope the scoring output remains the same. Also, they surely want to avenge that humiliating loss they suffered last week.

Mathew Barzal is their leader, with 10 goals, 26 assists, three powerplay goals, and two game-winning goals. Then, there is Bo Horvat, who has 14 goals and 21 assists, including five powerplay tallies and two game-winning goals. Horvat has also been average in the faceoff circle, winning 302 draws and losing 317. Meanwhile, Dobson now has six goals and 29 assists, including one powerplay marker and two game-winning goals. Brock Nelson has 16 goals and 14 assists, including four powerplay tallies. The offense is now 16th in goals, 13th in shooting percentage, and 10th on the powerplay.

Sorokin likely gets the start today and comes in with a record of 11-5-7 with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is 18th in goals against and 30th on the penalty kill.

The Islanders will cover the spread if they can get their scoring going quickly. Next, they need to avoid taking penalties, as they have one of the worst in the game.

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread

The Penguins had a typical home victory on Saturday. Now, they hope to replicate the feat and take the weekend sweep. They certainly have the players that are capable of doing it.

Jake Guentzel leads the way with 16 goals and 24 assists, including three powerplay tallies and two game-winning goals. Likewise, Crosby is still amazing, with 20 goals and 16 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Malkin has 14 goals and 17 assists, including three powerplay markers. Also, he remains stout in the faceoff circle, winning 175 draws and losing 171. Malkin won 8 of 9 draws yesterday, so that will play a critical role in today's game, especially if he matches up against Horvat. Meanwhile, Kris Letang has three goals and 20 assists. Erik Karlsson has been steady with six goals and 17 assists. Overall, the offense is 26th in goals, shooting percentage, and powerplay.

Alex Nedeljkovic likely gets the start in the net today as Jarry went yesterday. Significantly, he comes in with a record of 5-2-2 with a 2.64 goals-against average and saves percentage of .917.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they can get better shots. Then, they need to continue to play better defense.

Final Islanders-Penguins Prediction & Pick

What happened last weekend w as an abberation. These teams are too close in talent for one to dominate the other. Therefore, look for the Islanders to respond accordingly.

Final Islanders-Penguins Prediction & Pick: New York Islanders: +1.5 (-235)