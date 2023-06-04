After signing a major deal with the UFC to become the official sports drink of the promotion, Logan Paul‘s energy drink PRIME has now signed it's first signature athletes. Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and No. 2 Pound-for-Pound Alexander Volkanovski have inked a deal to become the faces of PRIME as the brand continues its expansion into the UFC. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

The first official PRIME athletes Welcome to the family @stylebender @alexvolkanovski pic.twitter.com/czy3kUmiP0 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 4, 2023

PRIME is a beverage company started by YouTubers and fighters Logan Paul and KSI. The company was started in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular sports drinks on the planet, allegedly totaling $250 million since it's release. KSI and Logan Paul have both been involved in WWE and boxing alike, but they've shown interest in entering the MMA sphere. Since inking a deal with the UFC, PRIME hydration drinks can be seen in fighters' hands post-fight, all around the octagon padding and corners, as well as on the table during the post-fight press conferences. Now, PRIME signs two of MMA's biggest stars and undoubtedly two of the best fighters in the world.

Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya become first official athletes of Logan Paul’s Prime https://t.co/2fIJCuOKGf pic.twitter.com/5QemGTL3z5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 4, 2023

While details of the deal haven't emerged, it's fair to expect Logan Paul and KSI treated Volk and Izzy to a hefty bag for their sponsorships. The two UFC Champs have massive followings on social media and are revered as heroes in their homes of New Zealand and Australia.

Just recently, Logan Paul met with City Kickboxing pair to get some light sparring in. Logan Paul was a high-level high school wrestler in the state of Ohio and continues to show his freaky athleticism constantly on the Pro Wrestling circuit. His brother, Jake Paul, is currently signed to the PFL on a deal. While neither of the brothers have yet to accept an MMA fight, there's a solid chance we could see them in octagon action in the future. For now, however, PRIME will let Izzy and Volk do the talking in the octagon.