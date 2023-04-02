Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

YouTuber KSI was involved in WrestleMania 39 Day 1 as part of the match between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins on Saturday. After the match, a giddy KSI said that he would pick Bobby Lashley if he had to choose an opponent for his own WWE match.

“Bobby Lashley. Put me in with the beast. Why not?” KSI said with a laugh backstage at WrestleMania 39 when asked who he would want to face in a WWE ring.

“He’s literally like triple me. It’s crazy.”

Not really what I had in mind for #WrestleMania but if no one else wants to step up… https://t.co/1ssWC3EtbT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 2, 2023

Lashley responded to the clip of KSI talking about a potential WWE match. The former WWE champion indicated that he’d be open to taking on KSI as part of WrestleMania Day 2 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Could Lashley actually take on KSI during WrestleMania 39 Day 2? It seems highly unlikely that the two would actually meet in the squared circle right away. KSI was on the receiving end of a frog splash from Paul on the announcer’s table on Saturday. The YouTube star didn’t seem completely serious when suggesting that he would want to face Lashley in a match.

Lashley might accept a fight with KSI, considering he doesn’t have a WrestleMania 39 match. One of the biggest names in WWE, Lashley has been left off the WrestleMania 39 card completely. Lashley seemed headed for a WrestleMania 39 match with Bray Wyatt. WWE dropped the storyline a few weeks ago amid rumors that Wyatt is dealing with an injury.

Two years ago, Lashley retained the WWE Championship in the first match of WrestleMania 37. Lashley won Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday night during SmackDown.