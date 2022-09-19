‘It starts with me’: Derek Carr points finger at himself after Raiders’ brutal collapse vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a stunning 29-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to fall to 0-2 on the season yesterday afternoon. After holding a 20-0 lead over Arizona with just over six minutes left in the third quarter, the Raiders completely fell apart. And if you ask Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the team’s struggles in the second half start with him.

Carr put together a solid all-around performance (25/39, 252 YDS, 2 TD) but led Las Vegas’ offense to just 66 total yards in the second half. That obviously isn’t a winning recipe, and Carr is right in believing that he shoulders some of the blame. When asked about the Raiders loss to the Cardinals, Carr offered a short response on his role in the loss.

“We have to learn how to win. It starts with me. It always will.” – Derek Carr, Las Vegas Review-Journal

While it’s not solely his fault, Carr is right in saying that the Raiders’ offensive struggles start with him. He couldn’t find his top target Davante Adams throughout the game, as he only hauled in two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown. Other guys like Mack Hollins, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow stepped up, but it’s clear Carr is going to have to find Adams more moving forward.

Las Vegas has a lot of offensive talent on their roster, but it’s clear they are still figuring out how to put all the pieces together. With a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, it may take a bit longer than normal, but it can’t be used as an excuse for losses like this. The Raiders find themselves in an 0-2 hole, and if Derek Carr and company can’t figure things out soon, they could be in some serious trouble in the ultra-competitive AFC West.